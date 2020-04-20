Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,894,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 139,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.51. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

