Brokerages Expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). GTT Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTT. Oppenheimer lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after buying an additional 1,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 58,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTT Communications stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.47. GTT Communications has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $42.69.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

