Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,150,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,174,328. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

