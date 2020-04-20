Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.33 Million

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to announce sales of $306.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.70 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $289.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

HWC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,548. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after acquiring an additional 742,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after acquiring an additional 453,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

