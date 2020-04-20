Brokerages Set $6.00 Target Price for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,378 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,671.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $48,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Virco Mfg. worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

