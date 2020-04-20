Brokerages Set $6.00 Target Price for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Virco Mfg. worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
Read More: Beige Book
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.