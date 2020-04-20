Brokerages Set $7.25 Price Target for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PCTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PC Tel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the first quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. 59,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.13. PC Tel has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PC Tel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

