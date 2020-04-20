Brokerages Set Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $52.18

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 1,959,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,388. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

