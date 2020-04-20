Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 27,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.22. 541,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,169. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

