Brown University Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brown University bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 541,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown University owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $30.74. 25,478,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,434,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

