Brown University Sells 16,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown University decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up approximately 12.8% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown University’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.41. 357,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

