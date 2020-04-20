BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOO. BidaskClub downgraded BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.51.
Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 6,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.74.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
