BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOO. BidaskClub downgraded BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.51.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 6,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BRP by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in BRP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

