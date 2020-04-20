C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
CBNT stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,630. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
C-Bond Systems Company Profile
C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.
