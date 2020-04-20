C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

CBNT stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,630. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C-Bond Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C-Bond Systems (CBNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.