Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.545-2.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.84. 2,298,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,845 shares of company stock valued at $21,992,022 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

