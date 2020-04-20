Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.95. 239,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.07. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

