Callisto Network (CLO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52,932.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $52,932.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.46 or 0.02531958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00076957 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,492,077,973 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,591,314 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

