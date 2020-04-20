Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $101.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.07.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,287. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,218,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

