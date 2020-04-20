Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,960. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $10,478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

