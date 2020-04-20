Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$308.65. 709,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$306.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$319.30. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$365.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
