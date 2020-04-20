Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $228.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.24.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded down $5.01 on Friday, reaching $219.01. 436,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.