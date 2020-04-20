Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $23.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,080. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $899.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 319,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 218,887 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

