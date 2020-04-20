Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Capri by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Capri by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 5,515,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

