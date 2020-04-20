Carry (CRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $749,294.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Carry has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $6.31 million and $749,294.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.04482012 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010101 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,857,075,526 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

