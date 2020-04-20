Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday.

CATB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 146,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

