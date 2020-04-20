Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

CDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

