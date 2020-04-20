CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 6,976,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,258. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after buying an additional 568,552 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

