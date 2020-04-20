Cfra Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $3.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,672,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,255,384. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $608.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 361,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.