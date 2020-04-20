Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $34.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

SCHW stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 11,016,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,899,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

