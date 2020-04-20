Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Sell

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $242.86.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NYSE CHK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,703. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $640.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $4.00. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -75.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.