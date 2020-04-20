Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.13.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.