Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.70.

CIEN traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 2,827,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,375. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $111,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $70,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $1,600,994. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

