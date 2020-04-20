Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,428,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

