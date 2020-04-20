Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

NYSE CFG opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

