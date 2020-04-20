CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.81.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

