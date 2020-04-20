Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,341. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.