Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $15.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth about $115,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $10.35. 2,206,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,406. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

