Conceal Price Down 8% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $242,239.78 and $122,517.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.01100525 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00058292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00175216 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00187061 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007384 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,995,052 coins and its circulating supply is 7,086,266 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.