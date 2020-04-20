Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 583,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth about $308,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Consol Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

