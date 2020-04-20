Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 2,239,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 205,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,730. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $784.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

