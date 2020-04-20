Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $461.25 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $461.25 million and $147.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00033597 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047214 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.72 or 1.00138122 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061901 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.