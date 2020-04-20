Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $3,367.42 and approximately $1,769.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.04482012 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010101 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

