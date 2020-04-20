Cowen Begins Coverage on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

COHU stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

