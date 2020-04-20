Cred (LBA) Tops One Day Volume of $4.18 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, UEX, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.02687823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, OKEx, UEX, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.