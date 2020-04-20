Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 9047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

