Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 619,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

