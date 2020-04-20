Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dana by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 136,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 2,228,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,862. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.41. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.