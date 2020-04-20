Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.35. 832,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,274. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

