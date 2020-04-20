Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Datasea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Datasea alerts:

Shares of DTSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,929. Datasea has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.