David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,347 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October makes up 6.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 24.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.9% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $18,370,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,055. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

