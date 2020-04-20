David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $12.72 Million in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,722,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 15.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 5.08% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3,188.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000.

NYSEARCA TMF traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 807,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

