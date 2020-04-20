David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $6.28 Million in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 7.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOCT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.

NYSEARCA NOCT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.00. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $33.04.

